Vietnam, US conclude third round of bilateral trade talks

From left to right: US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had discussions on tariffs and broader trade cooperation with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer during the third round of negotiations, which took place in Washington D.C. from June 9-12.



Over the course of four days, the two sides made considerable progress, narrowing differences across all areas under discussion, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said on June 15.



Talks were characterised by candid and constructive exchanges, particularly on matters raised in Vietnam’s official response document previously submitted to the US side. Both delegations also took time to listen to each other’s analyses and reasoning to move towards mutually acceptable solutions.



The two sides also agreed to convene an online working-level meeting in the coming days to continue resolving outstanding issues and prepare for a virtual ministerial dialogue between Secretary Lutnick and Minister Dien.



On the final afternoon of technical-level negotiations, Minister Dien held a direct session with both Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer.



This marked the first time the US had initiated such a ministerial-level discussion in this format. Drawing from the four days of discussions, Minister Dien presented several proposals to accelerate the negotiation process and work towards substantive outcomes.



Both Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer appreciated Vietnam’s goodwill and efforts throughout the negotiations. They largely concurred with the proposals made by Minister Dien, viewing them as a strong foundation for the two sides to continue technical discussions and work towards a final agreement.



Following the joint meeting, Minister Dien held a separate bilateral discussion with Secretary Lutnick to clarify points raised during the plenary session.



Ambassador Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative, and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien at the negotiation session. (Photo: VNA)

Secretary Lutnick reaffirmed the US’s strong regard for its relationship with Vietnam and its hope to see the country continue to thrive.



He acknowledged Vietnam’s concerns and proposals and said the US Department of Commerce would coordinate with the USTR to consider appropriate approaches.



Minister Dien, in turn, welcomed the positive remarks from Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer. He reiterated Vietnam’s determination to build and strengthen a balanced and sustainable economic and trade relationship with the US, one that serves the interests of both nations’ peoples and businesses.



Both sides agreed to instruct their respective technical teams to maintain close communication, with the aim of reaching an agreement that aligns with each country’s expectations and national conditions./.