Vietnam, US beef up cooperation in innovation, investment, hi-tech

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on July 14 met with representatives of the US government agencies, organisations, businesses, investment funds and large corporations to promote cooperation in innovation and technology; research, exchange experiences and attract resources to building an international financial centre; and promote and attract investment to high-tech projects in Vietnam.

At the meeting with the New York Economic Development Organisation (NYCEDC), the two sides exchanged experiences and discussed cooperation possibilities in the fields of innovation, technology research and development, and startup business ecosystem development.

The minister suggested that the NYCEDC continue to support Vietnam in the socio-economic development. He also had a working session with a representative of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) about the NYSE's experiences in developing capital, stocks, bonds, and derivatives markets to support Vietnam in the building of a financial centre.

Dung also had a meeting with Andrew Spinler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Financial Services Volunteers Group (FSVC), during which the two sides discussed in-depth expertise on the experience of building financial centres in Vietnam and the next steps for Vietnam to realise its important goal in the short and long terms.

On the same day, he met representatives of large enterprises and corporations that are members of the Business Council for Promoting International Relations (BCIU), expressing his hope that US’s businesses will continue to promote investment cooperation, increase contributions to Vietnam's socio-economic development and comprehensive partnership between the two countries in the coming time.

Corporations showed their interest and belief in Vietnam's business investment environment, and committed to continue to expand investment in the Southeast Asian country in the coming time.

Minister Dung and Patrick Santillo, Vice President/CEO of BCIU, chaired the Roundtable on orientation and investment cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and the US.

He also worked with KKR Investment Fund, one of the world's leading large investment funds. KKR committed to continuing to promote investment cooperation, strengthen Vietnam's connection with international partners and businesses, and bring in experiences and experts to support Vietnam in building and developing an international financial centre.

Dung affirmed that relationship between Vietnam and the US is in a good period. This is an important foundation for promoting economic, investment and trade cooperation, bringing benefits to both sides.

He said he hopes that in the coming time, Vietnam will attract high quality project from US investors in order to improve Vietnamese enterprises' capacity to participate in the global value chain./.