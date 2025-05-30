Vietnam urges US to ensure smooth visa process for students: spokeswoman

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang has expressed hope that the US would ensure a smooth visa application and interview process for Vietnamese students, allowing education to remain a key pillar of the Vietnam – US comprehensive strategic partnership.

During a regular press briefing in Hanoi on May 29, Hang addressed concerns about the US Government's temporary suspension of new visas for foreign students, restrictions on Harvard University, which has been barred from admitting international students, and the requirement for current international students to either transfer schools or risk losing their legal status.

These issues are of great concern to many families, parents, and students in Vietnam, she said, noting that the timing coincides with the period when students worldwide, including Vietnamese, are working on the procedures to apply for US study visas for self-funded programmes or scholarships.

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, alongside its representative agencies in the US, is engaging with US authorities to seek clarity on the policy changes, she added.

Regarding the announcement involving Harvard University, she expressed hope that the US would continue to provide favourable conditions for Vietnamese students, teachers, scholars and experts to pursue academic opportunities at esteemed universities, in line with the Vietnam - US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and prosperous development.

On a separate matter, Hang commented on the recent armed clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border. She said that both nations had shared details of the incident and expressed belief that disagreements would be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, consistent with bilateral agreements, ASEAN solidarity, and international law./.