Vietnam urged to reform legal framework, boost strategic technology for global competitiveness
Investment in strategic technologies is not only about economic growth but also about ensuring national security, safeguarding digital sovereignty, and elevating Vietnam’s international profile. In an era of fierce technological competition, bold policies and careful prioritisation will enable Vietnam to secure key positions in global value chains.
Production of electronic components at 4P Co., Ltd. in Hai Phong city, (Photo: VNA)
Describing Oregon as the “Silicon forest,” one of the US’s leading hubs for science, high technology, semiconductors, and renewable energy, State President Luong Cuong emphasised that Oregon is among Vietnam’s key partners in advancing cooperation to achieve high and sustainable economic growth.