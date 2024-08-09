Vietnam unveils first National Action Programme on Women, Peace, Security

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the Prime Minister’s decision to issue Vietnam's first-ever National Action Programme on Women, Peace and Security, during a two-day workshop in the central city of Da Nang on August 8.



The event, co-organised by the ministry and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), brought together government officials, experts, and international partners to discuss plans for implementing the action programme.



In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet highlighted the significant contributions of Vietnamese women throughout history, from their roles in the resistance wars to their substantial efforts in the national reconstruction and development.



Vietnam always attaches importance to protecting and upholding women's roles in building and consolidating national peace and security, he said, adding that on the international stage, Vietnam has been an active advocate for the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, notably leading the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 1889 and prompting the adoption of the 2020 Hanoi Commitment to Action co-sponsored by 75 countries.



Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, welcomed the workshop as an opportunity to share experience and launch the National Action Programme for the 2024-2030 period.



According to her, Da Nang has already adopted several relevant policies and documents, demonstrating its commitment to pooling resources to effectively implement the Action Programme, aiming to build a city that is safe and friendly for women and children.



In her recorded message to the workshop, Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous praised Vietnam's National Action Programme as a concrete step toward promoting the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in politics, foreign affairs, national defence and security.



The UN Women is ready to assist the Vietnamese Government in expanding partnerships, leveraging international resources, and ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind, she said.

The National Action Programme comprises four goals, including enhancing women's participation, improving response to gender-based violence, integrating gender perspectives into relief and recovery efforts, and strengthening international cooperation./.