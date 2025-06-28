Vietnam, UNESCO deepen strategic partnership

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on June 28, during which he affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to multilateral cooperation and the organisation's role.

Son praised Azoulay’s contributions in enhancing UNESCO’s global influence. He said that Vietnam remains committed to being a responsible member across all five of UNESCO’s key governing bodies, and actively contributing to promoting dialogue, solidarity, and international cooperation, and upholding the role of culture in the post-2030 UN development agenda.

Azoulay expressed her appreciation for Vietnam’s strong engagement, describing it as a trusted strategic partner. She welcomed Vietnam’s proposals for cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and renewable energy, and supported the idea of establishing a regional AI training centre and a UNESCO Chair in Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to expand joint efforts in heritage preservation, including support for restoring the Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and nominating sites such as Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac, and Cu Chi Tunnels for UNESCO recognition.

In recognition of her contributions to promoting Vietnam’s cultural heritage and further strengthening the strategic partnership between Vietnam and UNESCO, Deputy PM and FM Son presented UNESCO Director-General Azoulay with the “For the Cause of Vietnam’s Diplomacy” insignia./.