The Vietnam Ultra Marathon 2024 opens in Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

About 2,200 runners from 38 nations came together on a variety of challenging routes at five distances, from 5km to 10km, 25km, 50km and 70km ultramarathon with a total increase in altitude of up to 3,300 metres.



At the opening ceremony, Chairman of Mai Chau district People's Committee Pham Van Hoan emphasised that the event was an opportunity for Hoa Binh province in general and Mai Chau district in particular to introduce to domestic and international friends the Mai Chau tourism area in an attempt to tap potential and advantages of the tourism sector, contributing to promoting the development of tourist sites in the locality.

This was the fourth tournament in the Topas Vietnam Trail Series, comprising the first ultramarathon in Vietnam – Vietnam Mountain Marathon in Sapa, Lao Cai province, and races in Moc Chau, Son La province and Pu Luong, Thanh Hoa province.

The running track was uniquely designed, giving participants a new feeling of Mai Chau that not many people have experienced. From the romantic Mai Chau valley with villages of Thai ethnic people, the race took runners through a variety of landscapes, from dense primitive forests to terraced fields, passing many long slopes and majestic landscapes.



Especially, the race welcomed children from the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. The organiser sponsored all expenses for 50 disadvantaged children from Hanoi to participate in the race.



The Topas Vietnam Trail Series has attached special importance to charity work, raising more than 11 billion VND (445,000 USD) so far./.