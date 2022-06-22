Making news
Vietnam, Ukraine cooperate in citizen protection
The Ukrainian side thanked Vietnam for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and highly appreciated Vietnam’s active and well-organised evacuation of Vietnamese people from the war-torn country. They suggested the two sides maintain close and effective cooperation in citizen protection; and, if possible, revise and amend cooperation documents to make them relevant to the new reality.
Thach, for his part, gave his hosts a brief overview of the status of Vietnamese people living in Ukraine in the past and at present.
He also provided updates on problems facing Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine who now wish to return, urging competent Ukrainian authorities to work with Vietnamese Embassy to come up with flexible and timely measures to support them, particularly those who had lost permanent residence papers or are having papers pending.
Both sides agreed to soon provide instructions for Vietnamese people and to meet in-person for better collaboration if necessary./.