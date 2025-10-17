Making news
Vietnam, UK strengthen judicial cooperation
A high-level delegation from Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Court led by its Chief Justice Le Minh Tri paid an official visit to the UK from October 13 to 16.
The visit aimed to establish cooperation with the UK Supreme Court, study the structure and operation of the British judicial system, and exchange expertise on commercial dispute resolution, particularly in the International Financial Centre - as well as case law and judicial training.
During the visit, Tri held talks with Lord Robert Reed, President of the UK Supreme Court. Emphasising the significance of the visit amid Vietnam’s development of a specialised court law for its International Financial Centre, Tri expressed appreciation for the UK’s experience as a common law country with a strong reputation for resolving disputes in international financial hubs. The Vietnamese court has been working closely with experienced British experts throughout the legislative process.
Lord Reed affirmed the UK court’s readiness to share knowledge and best practices on specialised courts, including jurisdiction, applicable law, language of proceedings, enforcement, and judge training and appointment.
In discussions with Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, President of the Courts of England and Wales, Tri exchanged views on adjudication and judicial training. He highlighted Vietnam’s ongoing judicial reforms aimed at enhancing trial quality and judge development to meet public expectations. The Lady Chief Justice welcomed the visit and outlined the UK’s approach to fostering public trust in the justice system.
The Vietnamese Chief Justice also met with Lord Justice Richard Snowden of the Court of Appeal to discuss detailed aspects of Vietnam’s draft law on specialised courts for its International Financial Centre. Lord Justice Snowden and colleagues shared expert insights on ensuring the specialised court’s distinctiveness, including judge qualifications, applicable law, language use, and procedural rules.
At a meeting with Alastair King, Lord Mayor of the City of London, Tri emphasised Vietnam’s aspiration to develop a robust, modern International Financial Centre with ongoing support from London. Mayor King outlined the district’s operations and expressed willingness to advise and cooperate in applying the UK’s long-standing common law to reduce costs and improve dispute resolution efficiency./.