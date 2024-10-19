Making news
Vietnam, UK see new opportunities to strengthen strategic partnership
Vietnam and the UK have new opportunities to strengthen their already robust cooperation over the past decades based on the solid foundation of the strategic partnership, said Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Indo-Pacific at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Catherine West.
West made this statement while attending the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam in London on the evening of October 17 (local time).
She affirmed that the new UK government is determined to cooperate with partners in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific to address global challenges and support economic growth.
She noted that Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is a testament to Vietnam's leadership role and vision for the future, stating that the UK is proud to be a partner in this journey alongside Vietnam and European partners through the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
Cooperation in climate and clean energy will support bilateral trade, she noted, pointing out achievements in key cooperation areas such as education, science and technology, innovation, healthcare, digital transformation, and advanced industries. She expressed her desire to further promote collaboration with Vietnam in these areas during her visit to Vietnam next week.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung noted that in 2025, the two countries will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership, affirming that bilateral cooperation has developed robustly in recent years.
He emphasized that political trust has been strengthened through regular exchanges of high-level delegations, citing the upcoming visit of West to Vietnam as a vivid example.
The ambassador said investment and trade remain the key pillars of the bilateral relationship, while cooperation in defence-security, education, innovation, and science and technology is also growing robustly. Both sides are working closely to create new drivers for the partnership, particularly in areas like energy transition and green finance.
At the regional and global levels, the two countries are committed to promoting free trade and sustainable development, multilateralism, safety, security, freedom of navigation, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the UN Charter.
They also aim to build an open, inclusive regional structure and global governance based on international law, the diplomat continued.
Hung expressed his gratitude to the British government and people, as well as diplomatic missions and international friends in the UK, for their cooperation and support for Vietnam. He also thanked the Vietnamese community in the UK for their contributions to the nation's prosperity and cultural diversity, and the strengthening of the friendship between the two countries.
At the celebration, guests enjoyed performances by Vietnamese and international violin and piano artists, and sampled the rich culinary offerings of Vietnam./.