Vietnam, UK promote ties in various areas

The Vietnam – UK Friendship Association of Hanoi held the fourth Congress on August 20 and set out orientations for the 2022-2027 tenure.



The Congress elected an executive board comprising 27 members led by Secretary of Hoan Kiem district Party Committee Vu Dang Dinh.



During the new tenure, the association will continue to build itself with new partners, contributing to friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. It will also strive to have 4-6 more chapters, with priority given to businesses having partnership with the UK.



Friendship exchanges celebrating the National Day of Vietnam, anniversaries of bilateral diplomatic ties, and other political events of the two countries are also planned.



Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairwoman of the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Lan Huong suggested the association actively expand ties with mass and friendship organisations in the UK, and promote cooperation in economy, culture, education and tourism./.