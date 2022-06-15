Making news
Vietnam - UK Network hold annual activity at British upper house
Taking place in every spring and summer, the network’s evening banquet is an event reviewing its activities and serving as a platform for the organisations and individuals interested in Vietnam to connect with one another and seek cooperation chances in order to step up the two countries’ relations in all aspects.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long highly valued the network’s efforts to boost cooperation and friendship between the countries’ organisations and individuals. He also affirmed his embassy’s support for the network’s activities to further develop bilateral ties.
He said that Vietnam and the UK hold numerous partnership opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism as both are now in the period of post-pandemic recovery with border reopening policies and plans to aid their businesses and people.
Long stressed that the visit to the UK and attendance in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in November 2021 and the coming trip by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue later this month have been opening new cooperation opportunities, particularly in green technology and finance.
Sharing his good impression of the Vietnamese people and culture, parliamentarian Dholakia, deputy head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Vietnam, called on British enterprises and people to come to the Southeast Asian nation to enjoy interesting experiences and seek cooperation and business chances.
Set up in January 2013 during an UK visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the network gathers independent organisations that link organisations and individuals interested in Vietnam so as to boost bilateral connections in all areas. Ambassador Long is currently the honorary president of the network./.