Vietnam turns challenges into opportunities, writing new chapter of history

Eric Van Vaerenbergh, an energy expert and lecturer at ECAM Brussels Engineering School. (Photo: VNA)

Eight decades after the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the country’s journey from suffering and sacrifice to rapid growth has become an inspiration for the world.

On the occasion of the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), Eric Van Vaerenbergh, an energy expert and lecturer at ECAM Brussels Engineering School, shared with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Belgium his views on Vietnam’s path of resilience, achievements, and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

According to Van Vaerenbergh, modern Vietnamese history is a rare example of the determination and spirit of a nation. After enormous sacrifices for independence, the country endured the heavy consequences of war and decades of economic embargo before boldly opening up with the Doi Moi (Renewal) policy launched in 1986. In less than 40 years, Vietnam has reduced poverty from over 50% to below 2%, while making remarkable progress in education, electrification, and industrialisation.

He stressed that Vietnam’s ability to turn adversity into momentum has affirmed the mettle and resilience of the Vietnamese people, and will continue to help it deal with the challenges of the 21st century.

Energy security, he noted, is the foremost challenge. History shows that prosperity cannot be ensured without a sustainable energy strategy. Vietnam must reduce external dependence and diversify its energy mix, integrating low-emission technologies and even considering nuclear power to meet climate and development goals.

At the same time, the rapid rise of NBIC technologies - nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology, and cognitive science - poses new questions. Artificial intelligence (AI), the clearest example, offers vast opportunities but also threatens jobs from manual work to knowledge-intensive professions. The combination of AI and robotics may boost competitiveness, yet also create major social impacts sif not properly managed. He emphasised that Vietnam needs impartial experts capable of anticipating these transformations and giving advice on appropriate policies.

Education, in his view, is the most sustainable solution. Like many other nations, Vietnam should integrate NBIC knowledge, especially AI, into basic curricula alongside literacy and numeracy. A focus on STEM fields, as well as cybersecurity and biotechnology, will prepare new generations to adapt. The key to maintaining competitiveness lies in combining deep expertise with interdisciplinary skills to ensure flexibility in an era of constant change.

Strategically, Vietnam should select a flagship sector to achieve global leadership, much like the Republic of Korea with smartphones, Taiwan (China) with semiconductors, or India with digital technologies. Success requires strong investment in research and development, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and the intellectual resources of the overseas Vietnamese community.

Finally, in the digital era where “data is the new oil,” Van Vaerenbergh highlighted digital sovereignty as essential. With over 100 million citizens increasingly online, Vietnam must safeguard its data and infrastructure while developing domestic solutions to avoid dependence on global tech powers./.