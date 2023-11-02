Vietnam treasures traditional friendship with Mongolia: President

The Vietnamese Party and State treasure and wish to deepen the traditional friendship with Mongolia so as to elevate the bilateral ties to a new high in a substantive, effective, comprehensive fashion, President Vo Van Thuong said during his talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Hanoi on November 1.



Welcoming the Mongolian guest, President Thuong highly valued President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s decision to choose Vietnam as the first country in Southeast Asia to make his bilateral visit, and congratulated Mongolia on its national construction and development achievements, especially initial success in the implementation of the New Revival Policy and the long-term development policy “Vision-2050”.



At the event, both leaders reached consensus on continuing to promote the bilateral relations across various fields and in accordance with the potential of each nation, join hands to carry out activities marking the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2024, and accelerate the implementation of bilateral cooperation deals, thus contributing to consolidating political trust between the two nations, and setting up a new framework for the bilateral ties in the coming time.



Expressing their delight at the new progress in cooperation between the two countries, the two Presidents agreed to bolster collaboration in defence and security, and effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms.



They described the establishment of the cavalry mobile police force under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Mobile Police Command a vivid illustration for the close and effective cooperation between the two sides.



As both economies have complementary strengths, the two leaders agreed to exert efforts to double the trade revenue in the future.



They spoke highly the role of the intergovernmental committee on economic, trade, science and technology cooperation, and concurred to enhance trade promotion and connection activities as well as step up collaboration in essential mining.



They also agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation which was signed in 2022, while hailing competent authorities of both sides’ agreement on animal quarantine registration form, which, they said, will facilitate exports to each other.



They spoke highly of the efforts by both sides to open a direct flight between Vietnam and Mongolia on the outset of 2023, and voiced support for additional ones to meet travel demand of the two countries' people.



They said it is necessary to seek measures to remove bottlenecks in logistics as well as rail, sea and air transport between the two nations.



Besides, the two leaders agreed to boost collaboration across labour, education, healthcare, culture, tourism and citizen protection.



They also discussed global and regional situations, and concurred to step up close cooperation and support each other at international and regional forums of mutual interest, such as the UN, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ASEM, ARF, ASEAN and UNESCO.



They also affirmed the significance of guaranteeing peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, maintaining an environment of peace, stability and legal order, and settling disputes at sea via peaceful means to ensure legitimate rights of nations in line with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.



Following the talks, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of several cooperation deals in various fields, including security, economy-trade, immigration management and visa exemption for ordinary passport holders.



They also held a press conference after the talks, during which they laid stress on the sound friendship and traditional cooperation between the two countries.



President Thuong expressed his belief that with the resolve from leaders and people of both sides, the Vietnam – Mongolia relations will be further consolidated, making contributions to the regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.



President Khurelsukh, meanwhile, expressed his delight at the time-tested relationship which has been intensified day by day, and hoped that his state visit to Vietnam will create an impetus to promote the traditional friendship in the future./.