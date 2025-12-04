Vietnam treasures ties with Belarus: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Grigorievich Volfovich at their meeting on December 3 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belarus and wishes to further advance bilateal ties, Party General Secretary To Lam told visiting State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Grigorievich Volfovich on December 3.

The Party leader stressed that bilateral relations have stood the test of time, gone through ups and downs, and built on political trust, providing a solid foundation for expanding multifaceted cooperation in the time to come.

He urged both sides to actively implement high-level agreements and accelerate concrete joint projects in areas where the two countries have potential, strengths and shared interests, including in economy and trade, defence and security, science and technology, education and training, as well as emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cyber-security, for the benefit of their people and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On security cooperation, the General Secretary welcomed progress made by the two countries’ relevant agencies, saying coordination should continue in line with national laws and international norms to effectively respond to traditional and non-traditional security threats.

The top leader expressed satisfaction with positive developments in other sectors, highlighting the launch of a direct Minsk–Phu Quoc air route in October and a sharp rise in bilateral trade in the first nine months of 2025. However, he said both sides should harness existing potential, expand market opportunities and step up trade promotion so that their people become more familiar with each other's well-known goods, thereby further boosting bilateral trade.

For his part, Volfovich briefed his host on his meetings with Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and other agencies.

He said the establishment of the Strategic Partnership during General Secretary Lam’s visit to Minsk marked a major milestone and created new impetus for cooperation across various fields. He further stated that Belarus considers Vietnam an important and trusted partner in the Asia–Pacific region and agreed to advance cooperation in areas where both sides have potential and strengths.

He affirmed that the Belarusian Security Council would make active contributions to the implementation of high-level agreements, helping make the Strategic Partnership deeper and more substantive./.