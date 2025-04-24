Vietnam treasures ties with Australia: Deputy Defence Minister

The Vietnamese peacekeeping force departs from Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi) to carry out their mission at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches great importance to its relationship with Australia and its growing influence on the regional and global arenas, said General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

Receiving Admiral David Lance Johnston, Chief of the Defence Force of Australia in Hanoi on April 23, Cuong highlighted the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 as a significant milestone, opening new avenues for deeper collaboration, particularly in the field of defence.

General Cuong praised the progress in defence cooperation between the two militaries, citing successful partnerships in training, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and military medicine. He also expressed appreciation for Australia’s logistical support in transporting Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital to South Sudan for peacekeeping duties in September 2024.

Looking ahead, he suggested both sides continue to effectively implement their agreed cooperation agenda, with a focus on increasing delegation exchanges and dialogue mechanisms, expanding training, especially in English language and military specialties for Vietnamese personnel and strengthening peacekeeping collaboration. He welcomed the continued deployment of Australian officers to Vietnam’s Military Science Academy for Vietnamese language training and to the National Defence Academy for senior officers’ courses.

Cuong also called for the effective implementation of the Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement signed between the two governments in March 2024, and expanded cooperation between military forces. He stressed the importance of close coordination at multilateral forums, particularly under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) framework.

Admiral Johnston expressed his delight at the development of the two countries' relations, including defence cooperation, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting the signing of the Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement between the two governments. He said he hopes that the two countries' defence cooperation would further thrive, including new cooperation initiatives that align with the needs and capabilities of each country./.