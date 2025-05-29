Vietnam treasures Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with US: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and John Moolenaar, Congressman of Michigan state, head of the US House of Representatives’ bipartisan delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 28 afternoon for a visiting bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives, led by John Moolenaar, Congressman of Michigan state, who is also a member of the US House Appropriations Committee.



PM Chinh welcomed the first bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives to visit Vietnam this year, highly appreciating the significance of the visit in the year celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam – US diplomatic relations.



The PM affirmed that Vietnam persistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and the "four no's" defence policy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives the US House of Representatives’ bipartisan delegation. (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised the policy of building an independent, self-reliant economy associated with proactive, active, deep, substantive and effective international integration. In that direction, Vietnam attaches importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and hopes that the relationship between the two countries will maintain a positive development momentum, and become more and more substantial, the leader stressed.



PM Chinh informed the delegation about Vietnam's important development orientations, affirming that Vietnam identifies the private economic sector as the most important driving force, and science - technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition as strategic breakthroughs in the new development stage of the country, towards the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam; and a developed country with high income by 2045 on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the country.



The government leader expressed his delight and appreciation for the development of the bilateral relationship in recent times, appreciated the US's support for a "strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous" Vietnam, and welcomed the US's continued efforts to overcome the consequences of war. He also suggested the US increase technology transfer in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.



PM Chinh asked Moolenaar and US congressmen to continue to pay attention to and support the development of the relationship between the two sides, including considering removing Vietnam from the strategic export control list (D1-D3) and promoting the process of considering the recognition of Vietnam's market economy status.



Regarding the tariff issue, the PM suggested that during the negotiation process, the US should pay attention to Vietnam's specific conditions and circumstances, have a more balanced approach, and aim for sustainable, healthy and stable trade relations, bringing practical benefits to businesses and people of the two countries.



Moolenaar and other members of the US Congress expressed their impression of the strong development of Vietnam and the Vietnam-US relationship over the past 30 years.



They affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the US in the region, affirming that promoting the positive development of Vietnam-US relations has received bipartisan support in the US Congress. They also thanked Vietnamese leaders for their attention to the development of the relationship between the two countries.



Moolenaar and members of the delegation agreed with the PM's assessment of the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, reaffirming that the US will continue to play an active role in cooperation with and support to Vietnam in achieving its strategic development goals.



They pledged to make greater efforts to promote the bilateral relations, including economic and trade ties as well as tariff negotiations between the two countries./.