Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Ukraine

Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship, and comprehensive partnership and cooperation with Ukraine, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while meeting with First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko on the sidelines of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh on November 22.

Chairman Hue expressed his delight at meeting Korniyenko and Ukrainian parliamentarians on the occasion of AIPA-43 and the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The two leaders shared a view that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral economic and trade relations have still been growing. They expected that the two legislatures would continue to beef up cooperative ties to meet their practical benefits.

Regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, Chairman Hue affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that disputes must be settled via peaceful means in line with fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. He expressed his wish that the parties concerned would soon put an end to the conflict and resume dialogue.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader thanked Ukraine for evacuating and ensuring the safety of Vietnamese citizens living there.

Vietnam has decided to provide 500,000 USD in humanitarian aid for Ukrainian people via the Red Cross Society and the United Nations, he said, adding that Vietnam stays ready to join in the future reconstruction process in Ukraine./.