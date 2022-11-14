Vietnam tourism wins 16 categories at World Travel Awards  

Vietnam's tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country accredited as World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.



Popular Vietnamese locations also won a series of prestigious titles, with the capital city Hanoi and Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang being named World's Leading City Break Destination and World's Leading Nature Island Destination, respectively.



Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La won the title of World's Leading Regional Nature Destination, while the Hoi An Memories Land in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city was listed as World's Leading Entertainment Destination.



The Tam Dao area in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has been recognised as World's Leading Town Destination for its first-time nomination this year.



In addition, many famous Vietnamese brands in the fields of hotel, resort, airline, and travel agency have also won the first place in the awards’ world top categories.



The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe./.