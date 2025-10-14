Vietnam tourism shines in Global Readers’ Choice Awards

A view of Phu Quoc island in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has achieved top rankings in several categories of the prestigious global Readers’ Choice Awards, voted by readers of the international travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reported.

Specifically, Vietnam earned 97.27 out of 100 points, placing 6th among the world’s friendliest countries. With 94.29 points, it ranked 9th among the top 10 most attractive destinations globally, surpassing many strong competitors. In addition, the country secured 4th place on the list of the world’s best culinary destinations with 96.67 points.

The winding mountain passes of Ha Giang’s rocky plateau offer travellers an emotionally rich experience. (Photo: VNA)

For years, the allure of its destinations has placed Vietnam among travellers’ favourite choices. In 2024, the country welcomed nearly 18 million international visitors, who came to explore its distinctive attractions, immerse themselves in its rich traditional culture, and enjoy its pristine natural landscapes. Additionally, the development of new flight routes has made it easier for international tourists to visit Vietnam.

Condé Nast Traveller praised Vietnam for its lush terraced rice fields, ancient towns, and emerald bays, describing the country as truly unique and unlike anywhere else in the world.

It notes that community is a noticeable cornerstone of society in the country, from the unique urban “sidewalk culture” comprising curbside food vendors, exercise groups, and barbers, to the intimate guesthouses in remote villages.

“No trip to Vietnam is complete without an experience of the legendary Ha Giang Loop, either – a four-day motorbike route that snakes around deep mountain valleys,” says Condé Nast Traveller.

Vietnamese cuisine is also highly praised by international visitors for its fresh, diverse, and abundant ingredients, offering an authentic and complete experience, with each dish telling its own story about the country, culture, and people of Vietnam./.