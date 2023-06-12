Vietnam tops regional bodybuilding championship

The four-day tournament that started June 8 saw the participation of more than 200 athletes.



Vietnam, as a powerhouse in the region, also secured three silvers and four bronzes to top all men's and women's classes and the overall medal tally.



Among the winners were Bui Dac Phi Vu (men's 55kg), Le Hong Phong (men's 60kg), Nguyen Thi Cam Tu – Tran Bao Quoc Vuong (mixed pair), Tran Thi Thanh Tam (women's 1.60m) and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung (women's over-1.60m).



Nguyen Minh My took the title in the men's 80kg and was voted the best athlete of the championship./.