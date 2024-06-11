Vietnam tops 9th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championship

Vietnamese athletes at the 9th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championship. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese athletes won eight gold medals, four silvers, and five bronzes, ranking first at the 9th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championship, which concluded at Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi on June 10 evening.



Phan Thuy Linh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation, said Vietnamese athletes' performance demonstrated their outstanding progress and thorough preparations. The host has risen to the first place from its previous position in the top five in Asia.



Yagi Kitagawa Tammy, President of the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, spoke highly of the host country's efforts in organising the event, affirming that Vietnam made a significant contribution to the development of this artistic sport in Asia.



She also expressed her impression of the unique culture and cuisine of Hanoi, saying that she hopes the city will become an attractive destination and a venue for major sporting events in the future.



The championship attracted 316 athletes from 14 countries and territories, who competed in 18 categories for 68 sets of medals available in men's and women's singles and doubles, mixed doubles, teams of three and five, and aerobic dance in the age groups of 12-14, 15-17 and over 18.



The Vietnamese team consisted of 51 athletes and 17 coaches, competing in all the 18 categories.



The Republic of Korea secured the second position with seven gold medals, four silvers, and one bronze. It was followed by Japan with one gold medal, four silvers, and two bronzes.



After the tournament, Vietnamese athletes will undergo training to prepare for the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Italy in September./.