Vietnam top Southeast Asia Judo Championships 2024 medal tally
The judo team brought 75 athletes to the event, including national champions such as Nguyen Hoang Thanh, Do Thu Ha, Nguyen Ngoc Diem Phuong and Nguyen Xuan Phi.
The regional championship featured 250 athletes from eight countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and host Indonesia, competing from May 30 to June 2.
The Vietnam Judo Federation President Nguyen Manh Hung said that all the teams had showed remarkable progress and they had worked hard ahead of this year's fights.
However, Hung said, Vietnamese competitors could still prove themselves even stronger. He hoped that they would grab better results in the future.
Last year, Vietnamese athletes secured 29 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronzes and took the top position in the medal tally./.