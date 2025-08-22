Vietnam Today TV channel to debut in September

At the introduction ceremony of Vietnam Today (Source: VTV)

Vietnam Today, the country’s first international television channel, will officially go on air on September 7, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Vietnam Today is produced and broadcast by Vietnam Television (VTV), established under Decision No.747/QD-TTg dated April 11, 2025, by the Prime Minister, on the implementation of the international television service to promote Vietnam to the world.

VTV Deputy General Director Do Duc Hoang said in Hanoi on August 22 that with the guiding principles of reliable information, engaging content, creative media, Vietnam Today aims to portray a vibrant, innovative Vietnam moving forward on the global stage.

Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television Do Duc Hoang (Photo: VTV)

“In a rapidly changing world filled with both challenges and opportunities, potraying the image of Vietnam to the international community in an accurate, comprehensive, timely, and profound manner is an urgent task," he said.

Therefore, Vietnam Today was born with the ambition of being more than just a television channel - it serves as a window on Vietnam and a platform where the international community can gain a genuine and comprehensive understanding of a peaceful, stable, innovative, dynamic, and fully integrated nation, he added.

The channel will feature around-the-clock updates on Vietnam and the world, delivering fast, accurate coverage of domestic and international events, he said.

As Vietnam's official international channel, Vietnam Today has built a diverse content ecosystem reflecting the nation's political, economic, cultural, and social life within a deeply integrated world.

English is the channel's primary broadcast language, underlining its mission to connect Vietnam to the world.

Audiences in Vietnam and abroad can explore a wide range of programmes, from news and political commentary to culture, tourism, cuisine, heritage, and people. Every output carries a distinctly Vietnamese identity, presented in a modern, accessible style for global viewers.

Highlight programmes include the Daily Biz, the Executive Talk, Culture Mosaic, Tunebox, Heritage Journey, Eyes on V, Amazing Vietnam, Street Food, Taste of Vietnam, Tech Horizon, Echoes of the Wild, Speak Like a Local, among others.

Beyond traditional TV, Vietnam Today is available across multiple platforms, allowing audiences to watch anytime, anywhere. The channel broadcasts via cable, digital terrestrial TV, OTT platforms and is widely distributed on social media, including its website and app./.