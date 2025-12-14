Vietnam to welcome 20 millionth foreign visitor in a single year for first time

Vietnam is set to welcome its 20 millionth international tourist in a single year for the first time ever at Phu Quoc International Airport in An Giang province in mid-December, marking a historic milestone for the country’s tourism sector.

Foreign tourists visit the Hue Imperial City. Photo: VNA

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the welcoming ceremony for the lucky tourist will be jointly organised by the ministry and the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, with implementation led by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism in coordination with the An Giang Department of Tourism and relevant agencies.



The event is expected to include a welcoming programme for passengers on the flight carrying the 20 millionth visitor, held at the aircraft apron and within the airport terminal. Three international travellers in total will be honoured: the 19,999,999th, the 20,000,000th and the 20,000,001st arrivals, each receiving commemorative gifts highlighting Phu Quoc’s identity as a premier island destination with a modern tourism and resort ecosystem set amid striking natural scenery.



According to official statistics, Vietnam welcomed 19.15 million international visitors in the first 11 months of 2025, up 20.9% year-on-year and surpassing its pre-pandemic peak of more than 18 million arrivals. With steady growth continuing in the fourth quarter and a strong recovery in international travel demand, authorities say reaching the 20-million mark by mid-December is both feasible and well grounded.



This will be the first time in the 65-year history of Vietnam's tourism industry that the country has welcomed 20 million international visitors in one year, signalling a new stage of development in its post-pandemic recovery and growth.



The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said the achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of strong and consistent direction from the government and the prime minister in implementing measures to revive and develop tourism. These efforts include improved visa policies, expanded international source markets, stronger promotion and marketing, and upgrades in the quality of tourism products and services. Together, these policies have helped reinforce Vietnam’s image as a safe, attractive and increasingly competitive destination regionally and globally.



The 20-million-visitor milestone carries particular significance for the sector in several respects. It underscores Vietnam's growing appeal and enhanced standing on the global tourism map, reflecting its distinctive culture, natural beauty, rich cuisine and diverse travel experiences. It also highlights the robust recovery of international tourism after the pandemic, with Vietnam keeping pace with global trends, maintaining stable growth and recording a high rate of repeat visitors.



In addition, it reinforces international travellers’ confidence in Vietnam as a safe, friendly and experience-rich destination, while laying momentum towards the country’s target of welcoming 35 million international visitors by 2030 and positioning tourism as a spearhead economic sector.



Phu Quoc, one of the busiest international air hub in the country, officials said, not only symbolises the renewed vitality of Vietnam's tourism industry but also serves as a fitting venue to welcome the 20 millionth international visitor at a landmark moment for the sector.