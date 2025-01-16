Vietnam to waive visas for citizens of three European countries from March 1

Aviation security staff verify passenger information before security screening at an airport in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The Government on January 15 issued a resolution on visa exemptions for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland as part of a tourism stimulus programme in 2025.

The resolution specifies that citizens of these European countries will be granted visa-free entry for a stay of up to 45 days for tourism purposes. The programme applies to those traveling under itineraries organised by Vietnamese international tour operators, regardless of passport types, provided they meet Vietnam’s legal entry requirements.

This visa waiver policy will be effective from the first day of March to the last day of December 2025./.