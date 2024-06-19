Vietnam to table resolution on climate change, human rights at UNHRC’s 56th session

At a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, on behalf of the Core Group which also includes Bangladesh and the Philippines, will table the 2024 Resolution on Climate Change and Human Rights with the theme of ensuring human rights in the energy transition process at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s 56th session that opened in Geneva on June 18.



The resolution has been actively introduced annually by Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines for the council’s consideration and approval since 2009, with a different theme for each year.



Vietnam's active participation in the development and adoption of this resolution as well as in the activities of the Core Group reflects its efforts in responding to climate change, while also contributing to the implementation of its foreign policy of being proactive and positive in, and responsible for issues of common concern of the international community.



The 56th session, which will last to July 12, is seeing the participation of representatives of 47 member countries and more than 100 observer countries, intergovernmental international organisations and non-governmental organisations based in Geneva.



It is expected that 19 draft resolutions will be introduced for the council to consider and approve.



Speaking at the opening ceremony on June 18, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed that in 2023, data gathered by his office shows the number of civilian deaths in armed conflict soared by 72%, with the proportion of women killed doubling and that of children tripling, compared to the year prior.



He called on countries to take actions and work together to find a way back to peace, in line with the UN Charter and international law./.