Vietnam to send six Xiangqi athletes to 19th ASIAD

The Vietnamese Xiangqi (Chinese chess) team has finalised a list of six athletes to participate in the upcoming 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China, according to the Sports Authority of Vietnam’s Xiangqi unit.

The athletes are Nguyen Thanh Bao, Lai Ly Huynh, Nguyen Minh Nhat Quang, Nguyen Hoang Yen, Le Thi Kim Loan, and Nguyen Thi Phi Liem.



They are set to compete in three events of mixed team, men's individual, and women's individual, expecting to achieve the highest medal in the mixed team event.



Among them, the number one player, Lai Ly Huynh, is currently training in China, which is home to many world-class Xiangqi players.



In recent years, Vietnam has consistently achieved good results in Xiangqi. At the 2023 Asian Xiangqi Championship held in Thailand in early August, the Vietnamese team secured two silver medals thanks to Nguyen Hoang Yen (women's individual event) and Ngo Tri Thien (men's individual U18 event).



Vietnam will send 320 athletes to the ASIAD in September, aiming for gold medals in seven out of the 31 sports that Vietnamese athletics will compete./.





