Vietnam to send six contestants to 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship

Six national champions were announced at the awards ceremony of the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship - Viettel 2024 in Hanoi on June 14.

They include Nguyen Minh Dương from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology - first place in the category of Microsoft Word 365 Apps, Do Dong Hai from the National Economics University - first prize in Microsoft Excel 365 Apps, and Pham Nguyễn Minh Hoàng from Hanoi-based Nguyen Tat Thanh secondary and high school - first place in Microsoft PowerPoint 365 Apps.

The remainder are Tran Truong Giang from the Long Truong High School in Ho

Six champions of the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship - Viettel 2024 receive the tokens of their prizes at the the awards ceremony in Hanoi on June 14. Photo: VNA

Chi Minh City - first place in Microsoft Office Word 2019, Tran Thanh An from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted - first prize in Microsoft Office Excel 2019, and Võ Ngoc Anh Linh from the Bảo Lộc High School for the Gifted in Lâm Đồng province - first place in Microsoft Office PowerPoint 2019.

These champions will represent Vietnam at the world finals of the 2024 MOS World Championship held in Anaheim, California, the US from July 28-31, competing against their peers from nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide.

The MOS World Championship - Viettel 2024 saw the participation of nearly 2,200 contestants selected from 240 teams across universities, colleges, and high schools nationwide. At the preliminary round, a record number of 156 contestants achieved perfect scores of 1,000, with 105 of them being high school students and some completing their tests in less than 10 minutes. Nearly 86% of the qualifier competitors scored 700 points or higher, qualifying for the MOS certification recognised globally by Microsoft.