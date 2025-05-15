Vietnam to promote semiconductor potential at SEMICON SEA 2025

Vietnam highlights semiconductor industry's potential at SEMICON SEA 2025 (Photo: NIC)

Vietnam will take part in the SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 (SEMICON SEA 2025) Expo, scheduled to take place from May 20–22 in Singapore.

The Vietnamese delegation, coordinated by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Global Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), is expected to be the country’s largest ever at the event.

The delegation includes leading enterprises and institutions such as Viettel, FPT, Becamex, Sovico, and the Vietnam National University-HCM City, alongside localities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bac Giang.

NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy highlighted that participation in SEMICON SEA 2025 is a key step in enhancing Vietnam’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain. The event offers opportunities to showcase Vietnam’s human resource capabilities, technological infrastructure, and potential to attract high-tech investment.

Marking its 30th edition, SEMICON SEA 2025 is the region’s largest semiconductor exhibition, expected to draw over 500 companies, 1,300 booths, and 20,000 visitors from 65 countries and territories.

For the first time, Vietnam will introduce a dedicated “Vietnam Lounge” to present its growing semiconductor ecosystem. The lounge will feature product displays, human resource services, and investment opportunities, aiming to foster international partnerships and attract foreign investment into strategic industries.

The delegation will also join networking sessions, specialised conferences, and industry forums. According to the NIC, the event is expected to strengthen links between Vietnamese enterprises, academic institutions, and global technology leaders, supporting the formation of advanced R&D centres and elevating Vietnam’s position in the global semiconductor value chain./.