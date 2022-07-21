Vietnam to participate in MOS World Championship in US

Nine Vietnamese representatives will participate in the final round of 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship and 2022 Adobe Certified Professional (ACPro) World Championship in Anaheim, California State, the United States from July 24-27.



They are six winners of the 2022 MOS World Championship-Viettel and three of the ACPro World Championship in Vietnam, who have been honoured at an award ceremony held in Hai Phong city on July 19.



The two competitions in Vietnam were jointly launched by the the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, IIG Vietnam Education Organisation, the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs and the Military Industry and Telecoms Group Viettel.



Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, said the two competitions have had a positive impact, contributing to promoting the improvement of the quality of technology teaching and learning in line with international standards in schools, thereby fostering young talents in the international integration period./.