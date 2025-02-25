Vietnam to make contributions to UNHRC’s 58th session

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (R) attend the opening ceremony of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Head of the Vietnamese Delegation in Geneva, will attend the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which officially opened on February 24.

The ambassador will participate in discussions on important topics such as climate change, children's rights, rights of persons with disabilities, as well as other common issues of concern to the international community.

In their speeches at the opening ceremony, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang and UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the serious challenges to human rights worldwide, including war, inequality, climate change, and uncontrolled technology.

They called for an end to conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Haiti, while promoting peaceful solutions based on international law and the UN Charter. They also emphasised the role of human rights in sustainable development, particularly gender equality, education, and global financial reform to support impoverished nations.

Additionally, Guterres called for the implementation of the Pact for the Future to strengthen peace, development, the rule of law, climate action, and technology governance, with the goal of protecting human rights and building a fairer world.

The UNHRC’s 58th session is scheduled to be held in-person until the end of April 4./.