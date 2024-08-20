Making news
Vietnam to lead AI innovation in Southeast Asia
Vietnam is in a special position to lead artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in Southeast Asia, said Nguyen Duc Toan, Country Director of Google Cloud, at the GenAI Summit 2024, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19.
To make Vietnam a global AI hub, there must be a concerted effort among universities, businesses, and the government to build a robust AI ecosystem, he said, adding this collaboration is crucial as Vietnam is projected to need 100,000 additional AI professionals over the next five years to meet growing market demand.
AI experts said Vietnam holds significant advantages in AI development thanks to its favourable market conditions, abundant human resources, and a dynamic startup ecosystem. However, it is facing challenges related to low labour costs and the need for investment in AI education and training to increase competitiveness, they noted.
Le Viet Quoc, a senior expert at Google, stated that the Vietnamese government has implemented various policies to encourage startups and technology investments, creating a conducive environment for AI enterprises to thrive and compete on the international stage.
On the global front, Vietnam has cooperated with major technology companies like Google, which is heavily investing in the development of future AI talent. Google has pledged 40,000 scholarships through its Google Career Certificates programme to equip Vietnamese professionals with essential skills.
Additionally, Google also vowed to train 200 Vietnamese startups in AI-related fields through its Google AI Startups Masterclass programme. This initiative aims not only to develop a high-quality workforce but also to create significant opportunities for startups in the AI sector.
Vietnam’s startup ecosystem attracted over $1 billion in investments in 2023, with its growth now rivaling that of Singapore and Malaysia.
Experts also believed that Vietnam’s strong educational foundation, particularly in mathematics and science, provides a solid base for AI development. Vietnamese students consistently excel at international maths competitions, demonstrating the logical thinking and problem-solving abilities that are crucial for AI advancement./.