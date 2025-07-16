Vietnam to launch first Disability Fashion Show

A model with disabilities at the press conference. Photo: VNA

The first fashion event dedicated to people with disabilities, Vietnam Disability Fashion Show 2025, will take place at the National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 4.

The event, themed “The Shape of Will”, is jointly organised by HGI Group, the Hanoi Association of People with Disabilities, and the Vietnam Centre for Vocational Education and Capacity Development for People with Disabilities.

The show will feature over 50 models with disabilities from across the country. It is not only a turning point in promoting the disabled's integration into society but also honours the beauty deep inside each person, designer Ngo Diem Huong, founder and head of the organising committee, told a press conference on July 15.

She said the programme will write a new and humanistic chapter for Vietnam's fashion industry where beauty goes beyond traditional standards to include determination and confidence.

Ambassadors for the show are Nguyen Son Lam, a motivational speaker known for climbing Mount Fansipan despite his physical limitations, and Miss Vietnam 2024 Ha Truc Linh, who expressed her hope that the show will become an annual event.

Alongside the fashion show, organisers also announced “the kind wardrobe”, a community initiative providing clothing donations and promoting adaptive fashion design for people with disabilities.

With the message “to live is to shine,” the programme seeks to raise awareness, inspire changes, and foster a more inclusive society./.