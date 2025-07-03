Making news
Vietnam to join international carbon offsetting scheme for aviation
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has officially confirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will participate in its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) during its voluntary phase, starting from January 1, 2026.
The statement follows Vietnam's formal registration with ICAO on June 30.
Initiated by ICAO, CORSIA aims to achieve carbon-neutral growth in international aviation from 2020 onwards. Under this mechanism, participating countries are required to monitor, report, and offset CO2 emissions from international flights through the purchase of carbon credits.
So far, the Ministry of Construction (formerly the Ministry of Transport) and the CAAV have actively implemented the necessary measures to meet CORSIA’s requirements. These include issuing a circular on managing aircraft fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, establishing a monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) system for emissions on international flights, and submitting emissions data for the 2019-2024 period to ICAO.
The CAAV has also proactively studied global and EU-specific sustainability policies, and held numerous consultations with relevant ministries and agencies to assess the challenges of joining the voluntary phase of CORSIA and the EU’s new sustainable development regulations./.