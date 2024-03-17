Vietnam to join 26th World Energy Congress

Vietnam will attend the 26th World Energy Congress themed “Redesigning energy for People and Planet” hosted by the Netherlands from April 22 - 25, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam World Energy Council (WEC Vietnam) in Hanoi on March 15.

This is the time the WEC has invited Vietnam to participate in the event, which aims to discuss energy development issues in the future.

Titathy Nguyen, President of WEC Vietnam, stated that the press conference was organised to promote communications on the event and guide individuals and organisations in Vietnam to participate in a globally scaled programme, thus accessing important global energy-related issues.

The goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 requires Vietnam’s high determination, great effort, and mobilisation of all resources for investment in development and ensuring social welfare across sectors, she said.

Attending the 26th World Energy Congress, Vietnamese businesses will have an opportunity to access the latest trends in the energy sector and global financial resources, enabling them to develop solutions and products using cleaner and more efficient energy, Titathy Nguyen said, adding that this will help firms not only create new business opportunities, but also enhance their international competitiveness and promote sustainable development.

WEC Vietnam took the occasion to launch a series of projects themed “Enternal green – Offsetting carbon footprint”.

Established in 1923, the WEC is a global energy agency recognised by the UN to represent all forms of energy, and is also a strategic partner of a number of key organisations in the energy sector. The WEC has more than 3,000 member organisations including WEC National Committees in nearly 100 countries around the world. The WEC hosts the World Energy Congress triennially.

WEC in Vietnam serves as a bridge for sustainable cooperation among energy-related organisations./.