Vietnam to host seminar on export growth strategies

Workers process fish to be tinned for export at KTC Canned Food Factory under Kien Giang Trading JSC. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will hold a seminar on December 16 to discuss ways to keep export growth high and sustainable.



Vietnam's exports rose 16.1% to 430.2 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2025, while total trade hit 839.8 billion USD during the same period. This strong performance shows that exports remain a key driver of economic growth, boosting Vietnam's standing on the world stage in recent years.



But the sector faces big challenges. Trade protectionism is rising globally, green supply chain rules are getting stricter and the global economy is recovering slowly. These pressures are hitting Vietnamese firms hard.



The Government has set double-digit growth targets for the next few years. Exports need strong solutions to keep growing at this pace, the ministry said.



The seminar will bring together officials from several ministries, including Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Finance, Construction, and Science and Technology. The State Bank of Vietnam will also join the event, with industry groups, exporters, economists and scientists all taking part.



Participants will discuss recent trade trends and new sustainability standards reshaping global commerce. Topics include adding more domestic value to exports, meeting market demands and using free trade deals better.



Key issues are red tape, poor logistics and weak competitiveness among firms.



The ministry hopes the event will produce clear policy ideas and practical solutions, with a goal of helping exports maintain strong momentum in 2026 and beyond./.

