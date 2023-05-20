Vietnam to host group stage at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers

Vietnam will be one of 11 host countries for the group stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation said, citing a letter sent by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 17.

Other host counties are China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Bahrain, Thailand, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Based on their performance in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup, the Vietnamese national U23 team have been put in Pot 1 alongside Australia, Japan, the RoK, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Thailand.

The AFC will conduct a draw for the qualifiers of the U23 Asian Cup 2024 on May 25. A total of 47 teams will compete in the qualification round from September 4 to September 12.

The best 16 teams will progress through to play in the final tournament./.