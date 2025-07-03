Vietnam to host expanded ASEAN police football tournament 2025

Colonel Pham Kim Dinh, Director of the Department of Political Work at the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at a press conference to announce the tournament on July 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will host the expanded ASEAN police football tournament from July 5-15, featuring eight teams from across the region and beyond.

The tournament, organised by the Ministry of Public Security, will take place at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi and PVF Stadium in Hung Yen province. It features five teams from ASEAN member states, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Timor-Leste, one guest team from Australia, and two host teams from Vietnam’s police forces called Police Vietnam I and Police Vietnam II.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes Police Vietnam I, Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia; Group B features Police Vietnam II, Australia, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.

Group matches will be played on July 7, 9, and 11, followed by semifinals on July 13 and the final on July 15 in Hanoi.

Organisers say the event aims to boost physical fitness, camaraderie, and international cooperation among police forces while promoting Vietnam’s image as a peaceful and welcoming nation.

The champions will receive a trophy, gold medals, and a 30,000 USD prize. Runners-up and third-place finishers will take home 15,000 USD and 10,000 USD, respectively, along with medals and certificates. Individual awards include best player, top scorer, and best goalkeeper.

The opening ceremony will be held at 6:30 pm on July 9 and the closing ceremony on July 15./.