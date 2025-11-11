Vietnam to host Asian Esports Championships for the first time

Vietnam to host first Asian Esports Championships (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will host the Asian Esports Championships (ECA 2025) for the first time from November 19–22 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, marking a milestone in the country’s growing presence on the global esports stage, the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) has announced.

The annual continental-scale event will feature around 100 athletes from seven countries, namely China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Competitions will include League of Legends and CrossFire, alongside the showcase discipline Stepin Digital Dance. Vietnam’s 16-member national team will compete across all three events.

Beyond the matches, ECA 2025 will host a business networking programme, a signing ceremony for international partnerships, and an Asian Esports symposium. The event also aims to promote Vietnam’s cultural and tourism identity, linking digital sports with local heritage and creativity.

According to Do Viet Hung, Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation and President of VIRESA, Can Tho is chosen for its modern infrastructure, strong tourism appeal, and rich Mekong Delta culture.

He said the city represents a blend of tradition and innovation, an ideal destination for a continental esports tournament that celebrates both talent and cultural exchange.

Hosting ECA 2025 is expected to boost Vietnam’s digital entertainment industry, attract investment from regional tech and esports corporations, and enhance the country’s capability to organise international events.

Hosted in rotation by China and the RoK over the past four years, the ECA has become a symbol of cooperation and sustainable growth in Asia’s esports community. Bringing the tournament to Vietnam underscores the nation’s efforts to become a new hub for esports in the region./.