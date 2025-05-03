Making news
Vietnam to host AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026 qualifier
Vietnam will host a group round of the AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026 qualification, according to the continental football governing body.
The qualification rounds will feature 44 teams divided into 11 groups of four. They will compete in a round robin format from September 1 to 9.
The top team from each group and four best second-place sides will secure their spots in the finals along with hosts Saudi Arabia.
Vietnam will be one of 11 hosts, including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Qatar, Tajikistan, Thailand and the UAE.
The tournament draw will be held on May 29 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
In addition to an advantage as a host, Vietnam are also placed among the top seeds along with Japan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Indonesia, South Korea, Qatar, China, Tajikistan and Kuwait.
Phu Tho province’s Viet Tri Stadium will be the venue for the event in Vietnam.
The stadium will also host the Southeast Asian Women's Football Championship 2025 from August 7 to 13./.