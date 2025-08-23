Vietnam to honour int’l friends for contributions to national construction, defence

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will host a series of major events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), with strong international presence, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press briefing in Hanoi on August 22.

Hang unveiled 17 activities, from scientific conferences and forums to ceremonies honouring revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, ex-revolutionaries, and policy beneficiary families. The festivities will also spotlight Vietnam’s international friends, with events designed to express heartfelt gratitude to them, she said.

According to her, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested authorities invite foreign delegations. Six high-ranking groups from Laos, Cuba, China, Russia, Cambodia, and Belarus have already confirmed, with some ready to conduct bilateral activities. Over 20 political party and eight defence delegations from various countries also committed to joining.

The August Revolution and National Day hold great significance to not only the Vietnamese people but also progressive peoples around the world, Hang said, adding that ministry also invited foreign journalists passionate about Vietnam to cover the event, giving them a front-row seat to witness the country’s achievements up close.

For the first time in history, overseas Vietnamese communities will have an official presence in the anniversary parade. Fifty representatives from 18 countries and territories have returned to Vietnam to rehearse for the September 2 march, she said, hailing them for their profound contributions - resources, spiritual support, and even lives - to Vietnam’s fight for independence and defence over the past eight decades./.