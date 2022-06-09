Vietnam to help promote consensus as UN General Assembly Vice President: official

As one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s 77th session, Vietnam can bring into play its role in handling differences among countries and promoting consensus on the UNGA’s decisions, an official has said.



At a meeting on June 7 (New York time), the UNGA elected the President and Vice Presidents of the UNGA’s 77th session. Vietnam, representing the Asia-Pacific, was elected to the Vice Presidency and will serve in this post for one year, starting on September 13, 2022.



Talking to the press, Do Hung Viet, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Organisations and Assistant to the Foreign Minister, said the election is greatly significant to Vietnam, especially when the country is marking its 45-year UN membership in 2022.



Vietnam’s biggest advantage when serving in this post is the prestige it has built up in the recent past, which can be seen in the international community and activities of the UN, he remarked, noting that the country recently fulfilled its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and is currently a member of the International Law Commission, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Executive Board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union.



Another advantage is its trained and experienced personnel who have performed duties at many mechanisms and forums, especially the recent tenure at the UN Security Council. They also have strong support from the homeland, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries and sectors, so as to confidently chair activities of the UNGA in the time ahead, according to Viet.



As one of the UNGA Vice Presidents, Vietnam will join the President and other Vice Presidents in chairing UNGA activities.



It will help promote and organise high-level events and others of the UNGA while chairing the building of UNGA documents and initiatives. It can also bring into play its role in ironing out differences among countries and create consensus about the UNGA’s decisions, he elaborated.



Vietnam’s target is to continue its active, proactive, and comprehensive engagement in such fields as promoting international peace and security, disarmament, the building of a new UN agenda for peace, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Other focal areas include the implementation of international commitments on sustainable development, the settlement of common challenges like epidemics, climate change, and environmental pollution, and the facilitation of green transition and digital transformation.



In particular, as a representative of the Asia-Pacific region and developing countries, Vietnam will highlight the demand for international cooperation to provide technological resources for developing nations, the official said.



Vietnam is planning and running for membership of some international mechanisms, including the UN Human Rights Council, he added, expressing his hope that the UNGA Vice Presidency will create momentum for the country to hold important positions in other UN mechanisms./.