Making news
Vietnam to have new mobile virtual network
A virtual network operator does not own network infrastructure but rather purchases telecommunications services from traditional mobile network operators (MNO) and resells network services after repackaging at lower prices.
Vietnam is one of the youngest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) markets in the world. It now has two networks of this kind, which are Reddi and I-telecom respectively rolled out by operators The Sherpa Company Limited – a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation – and the Indochina Telecom Company./.