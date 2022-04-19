Vietnam to have new mobile virtual network

Accordingly, in line with regulations, the company will be allowed to set up a nationwide terrestrial mobile telecommunications network that does not use radio frequency bands.

A virtual network operator does not own network infrastructure but rather purchases telecommunications services from traditional mobile network operators (MNO) and resells network services after repackaging at lower prices.

Vietnam is one of the youngest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) markets in the world. It now has two networks of this kind, which are Reddi and I-telecom respectively rolled out by operators The Sherpa Company Limited – a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation – and the Indochina Telecom Company./.