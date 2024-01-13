Vietnam to have 108 social housing projects completed in 2024

Social housing project Thang Long Green City in Hanoi's Dong Anh district. (Photo: VNA)



Localities nationwide were asked to register their numbers of social housing projects that are scheduled to be completed in 2024, providing housing for low-income earners and workers at industrial parks.

Accordingly, the southern province of Binh Duong registered the biggest number of projects with 20 projects and 4,500 apartments. The northern province of Bac Ninh registered the biggest number of apartments to be completed with 6,000 in five projects.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City registered to complete six projects with more than 3,700 apartments; Hai Phong city, eight projects with 3,925 apartments; Can Tho city, two projects with more than 1,500 apartments; An Giang, four projects with more than 1,900 apartments; Quang Ninh, three projects with 1,600 apartments; Hanoi, three projects with 1,181 apartments; Bac Giang, two projects with nearly 2,430 apartments; Ha Nam, four projects, with 1,666 apartments; and Da Nang, three projects with 1,880 apartments.

Meanwhile, the provinces of Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang, Nam Dinh, Yen Bai, and Son La did not have any social housing projects to be completed in 2024.

According to the ministry, 419 social housing projects with about 432,500 apartments and a total floor area of about 22.6 million sq.m are under construction across the country.

Vietnam targets to build at least 1 million social housing apartments by 2030. According to the ministry, the construction of about 428,000 social housing apartments is expected to be completed by 2025.

In 2023, a total of 28 housing projects with 13,864 apartments for low-income earners and workers at industrial parks were completed, while 16 other projects were kicked off./.