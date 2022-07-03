Making news
Vietnam to export passion fruits to China from July 1
SPS Vietnam, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said that GAC suggested Vietnam closely monitor packaging specifications and issues related to pest control, growing area code, and record keeping, to ensure quality and food safety hygiene before exporting the fruits to China.
In addition, the Chinese side has introduced five pest species subject to quarantine that are not allowed to appear in passion fruits exported to the country.
GAC requested MARD to cooperate in taking samples from export shipments for inspection.
The production of passion fruits is demanded to meet requirements of good agricultural practices such as VietGAP, GlobalGAP, among others.
According to SPS Vietnam, enterprises that wish to export passion fruits to China must register the name of product, address and registration code for traceability with MARD and GAC.
Every year, before each export period, MARD will send a list of passion fruit exporters to GAC for approval. GAC will publish the approved list on its official website.
Passion fruits are in the top 10 Vietnamese fruits with high export value in 2021. Over the past five years, the output and export value of passion fruits has surged by over 300%.
The planting area and production of passion fruit continuously increases, especially in Central Highlands localities. Profit per hectare of passion fruits in the Central Highlands reached up to 350-400 million VND (over 15,000 - 17,000 USD)./.