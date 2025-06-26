Vietnam to enter new era with power, strength, belief

Vietnamese officers of Level-2 Field Hospital Roration 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3 in a photo before departing for UN peacekeeping missions (Photo: VNA)

When Party General Secretary To Lam introduced the concept of a “new era of the nation's rise," it was no mere rhetorical flourish. The phrase, unveiled with deliberate emphasis, encapsulates a profound political vision grounded in rigorous analysis, global trends, and Vietnam’s evolving role on the world stage. The question now looming over the nation is: What will ensure Vietnam’s readiness to seize this moment of transformative development?



Even with geopolitical tensions and conflicts flaring up in various regions, the global landscape remains defined by a prevailing current of peace, cooperation, and development. Major powers continue to shape international dynamics, but nations like Vietnam are grabbing more spotlight through global and regional forums, plus contributions to tackling international challenges. These platforms allow Vietnam to project its potential, assert its growing influence, and bolster its global reputation. The continued push for economic integration has opened doors to global production and supply chains, with increased market access, rising foreign investment, and the adoption of advanced sci-tech creating fertile ground for sustainable growth at a greater pace.



In parallel, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and cloud computing, is reshaping everything from industries to daily life. This technological wave is set to supercharge innovation, modernise social infrastructure, and invigorate the economy. As the world approaches a critical juncture leading up to 2030, Vietnam sees a historic opportunity to cement its strategic position and realise the century-long vision set forth since the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s founding.



Metro Line No.1 links Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

At home, Vietnam’s readiness and consensus stems from nearly four decades of Doi Moi (renewal), a sweeping reform initiated under the CPV’s leadership. With everyone on the same page, the nation has tapped into its own resources, pooled its strengths, and built a rock-solid base for a major glow-up.



Politically, the CPV continues to demonstrate strong leadership and maintain comprehensive control across all sectors of society. Efforts to build and rectify the Party and political system have yielded major results, especially in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct, reinforcing the integrity and resilience of national governance.



On the economic front, Vietnam’s trajectory is one of extraordinary transformation. Back in 1986, the country was among the world’s poorest, grappling with widespread deprivation. Today, it stands as a dynamic middle-income nation. In 2023, its economy was 96 times bigger than in 1986. In 2024, Vietnam’s GDP smashed past 470 billion USD, landing it 32nd globally and in the top 40 economies, plus a top-20 spot in trade and foreign investment.



Socially, economic growth has been matched by real progress. Human development has become a national priority, with a growing emphasis on equity, inclusivity, and quality of life. The poverty rate has plummeted from 60% in 1986 to just 1.93% under multidimensional standards. The Human Development Index (HDI) is climbing, reflecting gains in education, health, and overall well-being.



In national defence-security and external affairs, Vietnam continues to chart an independent course, prioritising national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while placing the national interests above others amid a complex and uncertain global landscape. Once isolated under embargo, Vietnam has become a proactive and responsible member of the international community, maintaining diplomatic ties with 194 UN member states and, as of May 16, 2025, 13 comprehensive strategic partnerships. It is a key player in global forums, contributing initiatives and promoting a peaceful, stable global environment under the guiding principle of being “a trusted friend, reliable partner, and responsible member of the international community,” as affirmed at the 13th National Party Congress.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at a workshop on the era of the nation's rise in Hanoi on November 25, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

In his closing speech at the 10th plenum of the Party Central Committee in September 2024, Party General Secretary Lam declared: “With the position and strength accumulated over 40 years of renewal, and with the unity of the entire Party, people, and army, alongside new opportunities under the sound Party leadership, we now possess the essential conditions to enter a new era.

The 14th National Party Congress must map out strategic directions and solutions to unleash productivity, fully tap domestic potential, and leverage external resources, placing human capital at the core, and sci-tech and innovation at the heart of the breakthrough”.



This vision is far from theoretical. The “new era” concept is rooted in both ideology and tangible achievements. As the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong once proudly stated: “Our country has never had such stature, potential, position, and international prestige as it does today”./.