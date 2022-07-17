Vietnam to develop 301 tourism-linked craft villages by 2030

The Government plans to develop 301 traditional craft villages linked to tourism by 2030, according to a decision approving Vietnam's traditional craft village preservation and development programme for the 2021-2030 period.



Under the decision, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, in the period of 2021-2030, at least 129 handicrafts and 208 traditional craft villages will be restored and preserved.





The programme aims to protect and uphold the values and characteristics of Vietnam's traditional craft villages, promote production and increase competitiveness and added value for craft villages' products.



It targets to create more jobs and increase incomes for locals, making contributions to enhancing sustainable rural socio-economic development.



During the 2021-2030 period, production value of craft villages is expected to expand 10% on average per year.



The export value of handicrafts made in craft villages is projected to reach 6 billion USD and all of the household businesses and establishments in the craft villages meet requirements on environmental protection.



A report from the Vietnam Traditional Craft Village Association shows that there are more than 5,400 craft villages across the country.



The number of households and business establishments in rural areas increased annually between 8.8% and 9.8%. The production value of craft villages grow about 15% on average per year.



The handicraft industry alone has attracted about 1.5 million workers, generating annual export value of about 1.7 billion USD./.