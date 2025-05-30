Vietnam to debut spectacular Guinness World Record show on Cat Ba Island

Jetski team sets world record with fireworks display. (Photo: VNA)

After months of conceptual design, technical planning, and meticulous operational testing, the highly anticipated show “The Symphony of the Green Island”, backed by an investment of nearly 200 billion VND (approximately 7.68 million USD) from Sun Group, will officially premiere on the evening of May 30 at the beachfront stage on Cat Ba Beach in the central bay of Cat Ba.



Nearly 40 international athletes have been stationed in Cat Ba for almost a month ahead of the opening night, undergoing rigorous daily rehearsals. Amid challenging marine weather conditions, training at high intensity on water has not only tested their technical skills but also pushed their endurance and precision to the limit.







Vietnam’s first show to gain two Guinness World Records



"The Symphony of the Green Island" is a groundbreaking fusion of art, sports, and performance technology—staged entirely at sea. It has just been recognised with two unprecedented Guinness World Records.



This marks the first time an art show combining extreme sports and fireworks at sea has simultaneously earned two Guinness World Records in Vietnam: “Largest jet ski formation launching fireworks” and “Most backflips on a flyboard in one minute.”



On the opening night, representatives from the Guinness World Records organisation will be present in Cat Ba to officially present the certifications, marking a historic milestone for Vietnam’s outdoor entertainment and performing arts industry.



Spanning over 50,000 square meters of open sea, the performance draws inspiration from the legend of the Cat Ba crane fairy and the Five Elements theory in Eastern culture. Athletes from around the world will synchronise in jet skiing, flyboarding, and jetsurfing—extreme sports that are already challenging under standard conditions. These performances are intricately choreographed to align precisely with a complex system of music, fireworks, and stage lighting effects.



To achieve Guinness recognition, the show underwent a rigorous three-round verification process. Only after all technical documentation was approved, did Guinness send experts to the site for final evaluations, using multi-angle cameras, speed sensors, and independent witnesses. Each flyboard somersault performed by athlete Tomasz Kubik was recorded and counted using specialised equipment.



For both domestic and international audiences, witnessing a world-class Vietnamese show globally recognised is not only a source of national pride but also a rare, must-see experience. This summer, that experience can be found only in Cat Ba.



A world-class, record-breaking show at an unbelievable price



A show of this scale—performed at sea by nearly 40 international athletes, incorporating synchronised fireworks, music, lighting, and cutting-edge technology, and honoured with two Guinness World Records—would typically command a premium ticket price. Yet "The Symphony of the Green Island" remains remarkably accessible.



Currently, standard tickets are priced at 1,000,000 VND (38 USD). A combo of two tickets is available for 1,500,000 VND, and a three-ticket combo for just 1,800,000 VND. Special discounts of up to 45% are available through the Sun Paradise Land app, bringing the single ticket price down to only 550,000 VND— a rare bargain for a performance of international caliber.



More than just a ticket to a record-breaking show, this is an invitation to the only place this summer where audiences can witness such a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime event.



Beyond the show: A completely new Cat Ba experience



The debut of "The Symphony of the Green Island" also marks the opening of a new entertainment and tourism ecosystem in Cat Ba’s central bay, launching on the same day, May 30.



Just steps from the show venue, visitors will find Vui-Fest Night Market—a vibrant re-creation of a “Hai Phong food tour,” featuring street food, acoustic music, games, and local specialties.



Adjacent to the venue are two beachfront restaurants—The Forest Beach Club and The Sea Beach Club—serving fresh seafood, grilled dishes, and Sun Kraftbeer, a German-style craft beer making its debut in northern Vietnam.



Record-breaking flyboard spins by athlete Tomasz Kubik (Photo: VNA)

From morning to late night, visitors can enjoy a fully immersive journey: beach outings, market strolls, evening dining, and the dazzling fireworks and water performances of "The Symphony of the Green Island".



Above all, everything is seamlessly connected by a modern electric tram and buggy system, operating continuously from the cable car station to the island center and key attractions. With smooth, smoke-free travel, visitors can fully enjoy exploring Cat Ba from a completely new perspective./.