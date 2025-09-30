Vietnam to create more favourable conditions for US investors: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will continue to create a more favourable investment environment for US enterprises in Vietnam, while encouraging Vietnamese businesses to invest in the US, bringing mutual benefits and generating jobs for both countries' people, Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed while receiving US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on September 29.



During the meeting, the Party leader spoke highly of the progress made across all areas of bilateral relations, with many positive outcomes, particularly as they are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 2nd anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He stressed that Vietnam regards the US as a partner of strategic importance and wishes to work with it to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and deeper manner, with increasing strategic content across cooperation fields, on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institution, and in line with Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation.



Acknowledging the substantial and effective growth of relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the Party leader underlined that the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has become a model in international relations, demonstrating that countries can overcome the past to build a future of cooperation and friendship with mutual trust, respect, and shared benefits.



He suggested both sides continue to implement their agenda effectively, promote mutual visits at all levels, and work together to foster peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



The Party chief also urged both sides to step up cooperation in priority areas such as science-technology, semiconductors, energy industries and digital transformation, while facilitating Vietnam’s access to high-tech goods and advanced technology transfer from the US.



At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Knapper affirmed that the administration of President Donald Trump attaches great importance to the partnership with Vietnam and is keen to deepen collaboration, ensuring it is practical and effective and brings tangible benefits to the people of both nations.



The ambassador noted that the US values Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its growing role and influence in promoting peace and cooperation in the region and beyond. He stressed that the US fully supports a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Vietnam, making positive contributions to regional and global peace and stability.



Knapper expressed his gratitude for the close attention of Vietnam’s Party and State leaders and praised the country’s practical measures to foster balanced and sustainable trade relations between the two countries. He affirmed that US businesses and partners value economic, trade and investment cooperation with Vietnam, recognising it as an important partner in global supply chains and as a market offering significant opportunities for US goods and services.



The diplomat pledged to work actively to encourage relevant US agencies to coordinate with Vietnam in implementing high-level agreements, ensuring the effective roll-out of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all its pillars./.

